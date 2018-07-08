Clear

Local restaurant raises money for Bikes For Tykes program

Show-Me's Restaurant and Bar hosted a Bikes For Tykes fundraiser on Saturday.

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 11:58 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is preparing for Christmas a little early this year.

The program provides bikes for kids during the holidays.

The average cost for a bike and helmet is about $75, and that can be hard for some families to afford.

Local groups, like Chances and Services for Youth, say it's more than just handing out a bike.

"It's more than just Christmas for these kids," said Brandon Halleck, Chief Operating Officer, "A lot of the kids we're giving bikes to, it's a mode of transportation, it's how they get to and from school."

Last year, more than 400 kids received a bike through the program.

