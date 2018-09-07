Clear

Local restaurant gives Backpack Program a boost

The Vigo County School Corporation Backpack Program is aimed at feeding students when school is not is not in session.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant gave back to help feed those in need.

On Friday, Grand Traverse Pie Company stepped up to do their part with a $1,300 donation/

The money will be used to help students at Franklin and Deming Elementary Schools.

The Backpack Program was launched in 2011.

