Local restaurant gives Backpack Program a boost

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant gave back to help feed those in need.

The Vigo County School Corporation Backpack Program is aimed at feeding students when school is not is not in session.

On Friday, Grand Traverse Pie Company stepped up to do their part with a $1,300 donation/

The money will be used to help students at Franklin and Deming Elementary Schools.

The Backpack Program was launched in 2011.

