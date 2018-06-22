Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local rescue is close to completing a project that will benefit horses, ponies and other animals but the director says they need your help.

Ron Barnett is the Horse Shoe Equine Rescue Director. The facility, located at 7337 East Devonald Avenue, serves many animals like horses, ponies, pigs, goats, alpacas and more.

Barnett says work is almost complete on a barn but they need dirt, and a lot of it.

Barnett says, "If anybody could help us out with that, that would be fantastic."

Once they get the dirt, the barn floor will be leveled out eliminating the gaps between the ground and the barn walls and preventing water from pooling in low spots.

Barnett says, "We've gotten to the point where we've got our stalls built as far as we can. We're needing dirt to get filled in. We need about a hundred and twenty tons which is six tri-axle loads and that's quite a bit of money."

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, IBEW Local 725 and Ivy Tech made contributions to the rescue for the project.

Barnett says the finished space will benefit the rescue animals and other area animal owners.

"We have the stalls available if we need them for boarding and if we board a few horses it would actually help the rescue out by bringing a little bit of income into the rescue."

Barnett says donations of dirt and money would help in completing the project. Regular volunteers are also needed.

"Even if somebody just came out and put in a couple hours a week that would be so helpful. You would not believe how much that would just take off of us."

Once the barn project is done, Barnett wants to offer a Movies with the Minis program this Fall. Kiddos could come in the barn and watch a movie with the animals. He is looking for some bleachers that could be used for this event, too.

If you's like to help the Horse Shoe Equine Rescue in anyway you can find more information here.