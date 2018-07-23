Local puppy battling health issues could get surgery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local puppy in need of surgery could get the help he needs.

Coco was born in late April.

Coco has fluid build-up on his brain, which makes it hard for him to eat, move and just be a puppy.

Surgery is going to cost thousands of dollars.

However, thanks to your generosity, many have chipped in to help Coco along his road to recovery.

Coco will travel to Indianapolis on Tuesday. That's when he'll find out if he can get the surgery to help fix his condition.