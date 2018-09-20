Clear
Local prison gives offenders a chance to learn a skill before release

A program is helping offenders in the Wabash Valley get jobs after they are released.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A program is helping offenders in the Wabash Valley get jobs after they are released.

The Wabash Valley Correctional Facility offers two vocational classes.

One of them is for welding.

On Thursday, 10 people graduated from the welding vocational class.

There have been 25 total graduates from the program.

