wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 35°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

Local police department receives $2,000 in gift cards, then passes them out during traffic stops

On Thursday night, Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking made a post on Facebook saying the department the department received $2,000 worth of $50 gift cards.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 9:48 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 9:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana police chief is saying thank you on behalf of his department after a special gift.

On Thursday night, Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking made a post on Facebook saying the department the department received $2,000 worth of $50 gift cards.

The cards came from an anonymous donor.

Luking says the 40 gift cards were handed out during traffic stops.

"What a blessing it was not only to my officers but to those who received the cards! Lots of hugs and tears," Luking said in the post.

To see the post, click here. 

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It