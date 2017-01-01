Local police department receives $2,000 in gift cards, then passes them out during traffic stops

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana police chief is saying thank you on behalf of his department after a special gift.

On Thursday night, Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking made a post on Facebook saying the department the department received $2,000 worth of $50 gift cards.

The cards came from an anonymous donor.

Luking says the 40 gift cards were handed out during traffic stops.

"What a blessing it was not only to my officers but to those who received the cards! Lots of hugs and tears," Luking said in the post.

To see the post, click here.