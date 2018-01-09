Local pizza restaurant opens third location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have good news for pizza enthusiasts in the Wabash Valley.

A local restaurant added a new location.

On Tuesday, News 10 caught up with the owners of the Pizza Gallery.

They showed us their newest location on East Davis Drive in Terre Haute.

It's near Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

This is their third location.

The Pizza Gallery has a location in Clay City and one on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

Owners say they are excited about this new opportunity.

Signs for the new location are supposed to be up by Wednesday, but the restaurant is open and ready for business.