Local pet store holds a drive to help animals find forever home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every animal needs a forever home.
An event taking place at Pet Supplies Plus aims to help with that cause.
The shop will hold a Clear the Shelters event.
It's a national adoption event taking place across the country.
In Terre Haute, Pet Supplies Plus is teaming up with the Terre Haute Humane Society and Edgar County shelter.
Organizers say last year's event was such a success they just had to do it again this year.
It takes place Saturday, August 11th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at their store on State Road 46.
