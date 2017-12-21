Local organizations benefiting from First Financial check presentations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local groups will benefit from some holiday generosity as First Financial Bank presented two checks on Wednesday.

The recipients were Catholic Charities and the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Representatives from both groups say this money will help better serve the community.

“We all know that more than likely somebody we know is going through a tough time and food is often times one of those components that gets overlooked,” Catholic Charities Agency Director, John Etling, said.

The groups say they're grateful for corporate partners, like First Financial Bank.

“It immediately goes to the care of the animals.. It provides vaccinations, providing food, providing enrichment which is the day to day care these animals receive. Every little bit we get goes back to our organization,” explained Fred Strohm, operations manager at the Terre Haute Humane Society.