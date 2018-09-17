Clear

Local organization lends help to hurricane victims

Helping His Hands is supplying hurricane victims with fresh supplies.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Hurricane Florence made landfall last Friday. But before the rain even began to fall, Helping His Hands was getting ready.

Helping His Hands manager of operations Dennis Everett says, "Scott Shipman, our director, is on his way to North Carolina with a small trailer with a few supplies saws and things like that. He'll make the contact for us. Probably tomorrow or Wednesday we have a semi load coming out of Vincennes going to North Carolina."

A second trailer being loaded in Washington, Indiana will tag along. With each passing pallet jack, the semis are loaded with essentials for those in need.

Everett says, "We take water. We take some food if we have it. Everything we have. We've got blankets and sheets. I mean everything you can think of we try to get down there."

Everything on these trucks are from donations from the community. While the supplies help, helping his hand's involvement does not stop there.

Everett says, "Probably the end of the week or next week depending on what needs to be done. We'll take crews down to buck out or take heavy equipment down to clean up debris. Or both depending on what the need is."

Everett says it's important to be there to pick up the pieces.

Everett explains, "People are down. They are at their lowest when their house is gone. Or after a fire or a flood or a tornado or a hurricane. Their home is completely destroyed. And we want to be that hope for them. We want to go in and help them. And be all the help that we can be."

