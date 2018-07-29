Statewide opioid summit: what local recovery service providers took away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Hundreds attended the statewide opioid summit on Wednesday. In attendance was Doctor Jennifer Hutchens. She is the Acting Chief of Addiction Services at Hamilton Center.

Dr. Hutchens said she wished to learn more on how to improve the Wabash Valley.

"I think it was a good start, you know it's a great start in giving individuals information as to where their counties need to go," said Dr. Hutchens.

In the state of Indiana, there are currently eighteen centers that provide medication-assisted treatment, one of those being in Terre Haute.

The message many health care providers want to be heard is there is more that needs to be done than treating with methadone.

Secretary for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Dr. Jennifer Walthall says the first step is doing so is working closely with the community.

"This is not a one-way conversation, it's bi-directional. We learn from each other and we take that relationship and knowledge back to our community and that's where solutions happen," said Dr. Walthall.

That’s why Hamilton Center helps with various programs like relapse prevention and re-entry classes for those in jail.

They are also working alongside Vigo County Community Corrections. With the help from Hamilton Center, they will provide special treatment for those in need of recovery.

"it’s going to be a ninety-day program. It’s going to be very intense treatment. So they have a better chance of making it in recovery and turning their life around when they are released from that program," said Hutchens.

The opioid epidemic will be brought up again at another event in Indianapolis. That one will be the Indiana Health and Wellness Summit. That will be in September