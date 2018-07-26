Local museum home to 71-year-old locomotive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local museum is the new home of an old locomotive.

During the past few days, crews have been moving the 71-year-old railroad locomotive.

It's now at the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum in Terre Haute.

Harbor Rail Services Company Company in Pasadena, California donated the train engine.

Public Service Indiana, now known as Duke Energy, once owned the locomotive.

They used it to shuffle coal cars around a power generating station.

You can check it out in person at their museum on 1316 Plum Street i Terre Haute.