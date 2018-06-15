Local motorcycle coaches helping people get up to speed on new law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana has a new rule for motorcycle riders.
It requires permit holders to be legally endorsed.
The Riding Academy at Cannonball Harley Davidson in Terre Haute is making for you to get that endorsement.
Eight nationally certified coaches are teaching riders to be comfortable and confident on a bike.
Each course teaches rider different safety techniques in real life situations.
