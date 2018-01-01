Local middle school being pro-active against the flu

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - South Vermillion schools are being pro-active when it comes to the flu.

The flu is everywhere right now and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 30 pediatric flu deaths have occurred in the United States this season.

That's why Vermillion County Middle School is taking action, offering students flu shots and disinfecting all areas of the inside the school.

Not taking chances against the deadly virus.

"Wanted to be aware that it can happen in our schools,” said Tiffany Cutliff, RN at South Vermillion Middle School. “We haven't had a problem with it. But we are aware. We are vigilant with our cleaning."

A reminder to wash your hands and that there is still time to get vaccinated...