Local man sentenced for his part in Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man entered a plea agreement for his role in a shooting.

Adel Badgett III pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.

The court sentenced him to two and a half years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Badgett will receive credit for time served and formal probation.

Police arrested him last year after they say he shot a man in the leg after a party got out of control.

It happened near 6th Street and First Avenue.

That's near the campus of Indiana State University.