Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police Officer shot at Garden Quarter apartments Full Story

Local man sentenced for his part in Terre Haute shooting

A local man entered a plea agreement for his role in a shooting.

Posted: May. 2, 2018 6:02 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 6:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man entered a plea agreement for his role in a shooting.

Scroll for more content...

Adel Badgett III pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.

The court sentenced him to two and a half years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Badgett will receive credit for time served and formal probation.

Police arrested him last year after they say he shot a man in the leg after a party got out of control.

It happened near 6th Street and First Avenue.

That's near the campus of Indiana State University.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It