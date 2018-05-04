Local man sentenced for his part in Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man entered a plea agreement for his role in a shooting.
Adel Badgett III pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
The court sentenced him to two and a half years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Badgett will receive credit for time served and formal probation.
Police arrested him last year after they say he shot a man in the leg after a party got out of control.
It happened near 6th Street and First Avenue.
That's near the campus of Indiana State University.