Local man hoping to be the big winner in next Powerball drawing

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Powerball jackpot keeps growing as there was not a winner for Wednesday night's drawing.

Now, people around the Wabash Valley and beyond are hoping they'll strike it big!

Get this, the jackpot sits at $550 million!

We stopped by a gas station in Terre Haute where we found Elvis Padgett was buying a ticket. He says he's played the lottery for a long time.

“I'm just so anxious getting up there… hoping I'll be the one,” he said. “Just try to change my life and buy my wife a lot of things that she don't have.”

We saw quite a few other people also buying tickets and you still have time to get one yourself!

The next drawing will be Saturday night at 10:59 Eastern Time.