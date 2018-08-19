Local man facing charges for allegedly choking a family member

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man finds himself behind bars after police say he choked a family member.
According to the Vermillion County Sheriff, deputies arrested 43-year-old Jonathan Southard of Clinton, Friday.
Officials say they got reports Southard attacked a family member in front of a child.
For that, Southard was arrested for domestic battery, and domestic battery in the presence of a juvenile.
