Clear

Local man facing charges for allegedly choking a family member

Jonathan Southard Mugshot (Vermillion County Jail Photo)

A local man finds himself behind bars after police say he choked a family member.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man finds himself behind bars after police say he choked a family member.

According to the Vermillion County Sheriff, deputies arrested 43-year-old Jonathan Southard of Clinton, Friday.

Officials say they got reports Southard attacked a family member in front of a child.

For that, Southard was arrested for domestic battery, and domestic battery in the presence of a juvenile.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More early fog, but clearing sky by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

Image

North Vermillion beats Bosse

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities