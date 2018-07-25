Local man charged with child molesting after girl told her therapist about an incident that allegedly happened 10 years ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County prosecutors will try to prove 34-year-old James Burk molested a young girl more than 10 years ago.
The alleged victim recently came forward during a session with her therapist.
The therapist took those concerns to the victim's mother, who then contacted police.
The alleged abuse took place in 2007 or 2008.
Burk is currently in the Vigo County Jail on child molesting charges.
Burk is set to return to court on August 1st.
