TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the past seven years, employees at Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin place memorial flags around their flagpole.
Scroll for more content...
Names of loved ones are written on those flags.
They also hold a moment of silence.
Pastor Dwayne Malone, Dr. Cleytus Malone, and the local VFW 6574 were special guests for the ceremony.
Related Content
- Local law firm holds memorial ceremony
- Indiana State Police hold memorial ceremony at Putmanville post
- George Rogers Clark Memorial Quarter launch ceremony
- Brazil housing center holds Pearl Harbor ceremony
- Law firm offers free cab rides for Thanksgiving eve
- Giuliani resigns from law firm amid legal work for Trump
- Brick placement ceremony honors local veterans
- Alphabet launches cybersecurity firm Chronicle
- American Legion in Rosedale holds flag retirement ceremony
- Controversial AR-15 wedding ceremony