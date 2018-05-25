Local law firm holds memorial ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the past seven years, employees at Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin place memorial flags around their flagpole.

Scroll for more content...

Names of loved ones are written on those flags.

They also hold a moment of silence.

Pastor Dwayne Malone, Dr. Cleytus Malone, and the local VFW 6574 were special guests for the ceremony.