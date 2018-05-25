Clear

Local law firm holds memorial ceremony

Posted: May. 25, 2018 2:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the past seven years, employees at Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin place memorial flags around their flagpole.

Names of loved ones are written on those flags.

They also hold a moment of silence.

Pastor Dwayne Malone, Dr. Cleytus Malone, and the local VFW 6574 were special guests for the ceremony.

