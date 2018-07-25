Clear

Local kids took to their forts for reading program

Children from one school had the chance to experience the adventures of the outdoors, without stepping outside.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Children from one school had the chance to experience the adventures of the outdoors, without stepping outside.

They did it through the world of reading.

It was all part of Camp Read in Vigo County,

It happened on Tuesday night at Hoosier Prairie Elementary School Media Center.

Students and their parents were able to check out two books and take home a third for free.

The theme was "Family Fort Night."

Some of the families shared a cozy fort while the children ready.

They've been holding reading events every Tuesday this summer.

Money from the Vigo County Education Foundation helped fund the program.

