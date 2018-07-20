Local kids take part in acting camp at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local kids took center stage on Friday at Indiana State University.
ISU hosted 'Stage Craft.'
It was a summer camp for local kids.
The program allowed them to learn how to act and how theatre works.
Organizers say the turnout was better than they could have hoped.
The expected around 20 campers but 40 showed up.
Leaders hope to revamp the program for next year.
