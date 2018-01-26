Local kids get up close and personal with Birds of Prey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students had the chance to see some very special birds up close and personal.

Duke Energy presented its Birds of Prey Program on Friday.

The American Eagle Foundation stopped by Turkey Run Elementary School in Parke County.

While there, children were able to see eagles and other birds in action.

They also learned the important roles the birds play in our eco-system.

Organizers say it is a unique program that has plenty of benefits for students and the community.

This was the event's fifth stop in Indiana this week.