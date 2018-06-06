Local kids do more than just play video games this summer, they create them

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A summer camp at Rose-Hulman will give kids the chance to make their own video game.
It's called connecting with code, and it's actually several camps Rose-Hulman is offering this summer.
The idea is to get elementary and middle school-aged kids interested in developing software and in computer programming.
In this camp, kids use a simple programming system to create the game.
"You'll find that very graphical things really engage the kids, and that really makes them hit the learning objectives that we're looking for," David Fisher, from Rose-Hulman said.
Kids attending each camp will receive a book to help them create more games throughout the summer.
