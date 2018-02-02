Local jail stresses the importance of preventing flu outbreak

KNOX COUNTY, Ind, (WTHI)- Donald Wilson is a Captain at the Knox County Jail. He has been doing this for 18 years. He says out of those years flu outbreaks haven't been an issue.

"I mean you'll get the occasional cold or something like that but never like a flu outbreak. You'll get one or two people who may have it and then they treat, our medical staff will treat their symptoms," Wilson.

That's because jails like Knox County have been doing what they can to keep the facility flu-free. Features like video visitation with inmates help prevent the spreading of germs.

The jail staff has been making sure to take care of themselves as well. Sheriff Mike Morris says it has been a high priority to reducing the risk of an outbreak.

"The staff, the 30 some correctional officers to take the flu shots. We maintain cleanliness throughout the facility," said Sheriff Morris.

The jail stresses the importance of keeping their inmates healthy because if there is a flu outbreak, it could cost taxpayers money.

"It takes a stress on staff as well as medical staff that it does cost money to do that and if it does become an outbreak of substantial notice, then I would have to go back to the county council and request more money," said Morris.

As of this year, they haven't had any major flu issues. That's why Captain Wilson will continue staying healthy to prevent a flu outbreak disaster.

"I hope that the staff and the inmates stay healthy and we don't get sick and be down for an extended period of time," said Wilson.

The sheriff’s department also told news ten inmates can also ask for the flu vaccine.