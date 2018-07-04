Local humane society struggling to keep animals cool in the heat, asking for your help

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Don't forget to think about your pets during this heat.

The Clay County Humane Society needs your help to take care of all of the animals they have.

They are looking for small baby pools, tarps, hoses, and more.

Organizers say keeping them cool is the biggest struggle they face.

"We are a non-for-profit, so we have very limited funding, and we need 20 or 30 of an item even if it is relatively inexpensive, it does add up. So we reach out to the public and ask for help there," Michelle Cannava, from the Clay County Humane Society said.

Another way you can help? Buy ice cream.

The Humane Society has a booth set-up at Military Park until Wednesday.

All proceeds will go to the Clay County Humane Society.