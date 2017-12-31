Local hospital takes different approach for weight loss results

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Dawn Cardinal works at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. Not only does she help patients, she is one herself. One of her issues was high blood pressure from being overweight.

"Then they wanted to up my blood pressure medicine again. So at that point, I knew I had to do something," said Cardinal.

That’s when she heard about the Good Samaritan Hospitals Weight Loss Clinic. After her first meeting, she joined their program. Now her health is on the upswing.

"I've been in it for eighteen weeks now and I’ve lost 57 pounds. I'm off both my blood pressure medicines and I feel so much better," said Cardinal.

The weight loss clinic is something they started up in May of this year. They have helped over 70 patients so far. All with different types of treatments.

Hospital nurse practitioner Andrea Miller helps run the program. She says this isn’t your regular diet program.

"We try to tailor weight loss to the patient's needs as far as some more intensive type programs,” said Miller.

What sets them apart is their approach. They do a full medical breakdown of your body. From EKG's to blood tests.

Then they sit down with patients to decide the best course of action for better results. Doing their best to help their patients to improve their overall health.

"We have some patients who have lost over a hundred pounds. When they hit that scale and they see those numbers start to go down it makes you feel really good," said Miller.

If you would like to learn more about the Good Samaritan’s Weight Loss Clinic check out their website here.