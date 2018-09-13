Local hospital receives top honors for stroke care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI A local hospital received a new honor on Thursday.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital received what's called the Primary Stroke Center Certification.

The certification means the third party, The American Stroke Association has reviewed Regional's practices and said you will get consistent care when it comes to strokes.

Hospital leaders say time is the most important thing when it comes to strokes.

The sooner a patient is treated, the better chance of survival and living a normal life.