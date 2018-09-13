Clear

Local hospital receives top honors for stroke care

Terre Haute Regional Hospital received what's called the Primary Stroke Center Certification.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI A local hospital received a new honor on Thursday.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital received what's called the Primary Stroke Center Certification.

The certification means the third party, The American Stroke Association has reviewed Regional's practices and said you will get consistent care when it comes to strokes.

Hospital leaders say time is the most important thing when it comes to strokes.

The sooner a patient is treated, the better chance of survival and living a normal life.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
More Nice Days
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Positive meets for the first time

Image

CODA seeing positive results after revealing abuse shelter location

Image

Local fraternity supports homeless shelter

Image

Poplar Bridge construction project underway

Image

New details on the Princeton train explosion

Image

New store ready to open in the Meadows

Image

A nice weekend ahead!

Image

Regional Hospital receives stroke certification

Image

Vigo County Public Library receives award from breastfeeding group

Image

Speaker stops by Union Hospital to talk obesity rates

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations