Clear

Local hospital celebrates 125 years with Legacy Wall

The wall tells the hospital's story.

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 6:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was a big day for Union Hospital.

The hospital is celebrating 125 years of service.

Union unveiled a legacy wall to mark the day.

The wall tells the hospital's story.

Norma Shaw served with Union for 38-years.

She says things have changed a lot since she started working there.

"It's unbelievable. I keep saying I'm going to write a book, but I haven't slowed down to take time to do that. The changes that I have seen are unbelievable," Shaw said.

The Legacy Wall was inspired by Saint Frances and Saint Vincent hospitals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Look up this weekend, the Perseid Meteor Show is happening!

Image

Taking a ride in a C47

Image

125th Founders Day at Union Hospital

Image

Advocacy Forum

Image

Centric Innovation Workshop

Image

Dock ribbon cutting at Fairbanks

Image

Chip and Seal projects to start in several Wabash Valley counties

Image

Jon Marshall approved for work release program

Image

Barry Wolfe sentenced for sex crimes

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 10th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday