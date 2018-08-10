Local hospital celebrates 125 years with Legacy Wall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was a big day for Union Hospital.
The hospital is celebrating 125 years of service.
Union unveiled a legacy wall to mark the day.
The wall tells the hospital's story.
Norma Shaw served with Union for 38-years.
She says things have changed a lot since she started working there.
"It's unbelievable. I keep saying I'm going to write a book, but I haven't slowed down to take time to do that. The changes that I have seen are unbelievable," Shaw said.
The Legacy Wall was inspired by Saint Frances and Saint Vincent hospitals.
