Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Warning View Alerts

Local health group works to make sure adults stay healthy

All week long, they are celebrating National Health Center Week with health centers across the nation.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local health group is making sure adults stay healthy.

On Wednesday, the Wabash Valley Health Center hosted Adult Day.

All week long, they are celebrating National Health Center Week with health centers across the nation.

On Monday, they focused on kids.

There were free t-shirts, haircuts, local vendors, and community partners.

The first 75 households were given free fruits and vegetables.

On Thursday, a community cook-out is set to happen with lunch to be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers continue
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10's Eric Stidman takes flight with the Blue Angels

Image

The Alzheimer's Walk

Image

The Kindness Mission

Image

LGBTQ Services at ISU

Image

101st Airborne in local parade

Image

Cicada season and you

Image

Kevin is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Eric Stidman gears up to take flight with Blue Angels

Image

Citizens Police Academy applications

Image

National Health Week, adult day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong