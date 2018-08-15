Local health group works to make sure adults stay healthy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local health group is making sure adults stay healthy.

On Wednesday, the Wabash Valley Health Center hosted Adult Day.

All week long, they are celebrating National Health Center Week with health centers across the nation.

On Monday, they focused on kids.

There were free t-shirts, haircuts, local vendors, and community partners.

The first 75 households were given free fruits and vegetables.

On Thursday, a community cook-out is set to happen with lunch to be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.