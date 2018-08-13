Local health center celebrations National Health Center Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is National Health Center Week, so the Wabash Valley Health Center is hosting a few events to celebrate.
There is an 'under the big top' theme.
Under the Big Top
Adult Day - August 15th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Community Cookout - August 16th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
On Monday, the kids celebrated and adult day is on Wednesday.
There will be free health screenings, haircuts, and treats.
On Thursday, you can enjoy music and a free lunch at the community cookout.
