Local health center celebrations National Health Center Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is National Health Center Week, so the Wabash Valley Health Center is hosting a few events to celebrate.

There is an 'under the big top' theme.

Under the Big Top Adult Day - August 15th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Community Cookout - August 16th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

On Monday, the kids celebrated and adult day is on Wednesday.

There will be free health screenings, haircuts, and treats.

On Thursday, you can enjoy music and a free lunch at the community cookout.