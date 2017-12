WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community groups came together Friday night to make sure everyone could enjoy a Christmas dinner.

Highland Church and the West Terre Haute Community Center hosted a community night.

People could take part in a special Christmas dinner and then watch a movie.

Organizers say they're glad to serve the community this way.

The groups want to continue to serve dinners like this.

They plan to have them every other week.