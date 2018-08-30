Local group works to keep less fortunate college students fed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The label 'poor college student' is a scary reality for many students.

They may not be able to pay for much-needed food.

In Vigo County, college students can find help through United Campus Ministries.

The organization has a food pantry where students can pick up things they need.

While the pantry does have food...they also carry things like hygiene items.

The pantry is on ISU's campus on 7th Street.

Students at all Vigo County universities can use the service.

They will just need a college ID when visiting.

To see their hours and to learn more, click here.