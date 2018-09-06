Local group works to help those who serve

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group continues to work tirelessly to make a difference for people who have served our country.

The Heroes New Hope Foundation helps veterans who received life-altering injuries during their services.

Volunteers also work with children.

The Sons of the American Legion and other groups in Jasonville held a dinner for the foundation on Thursday night.

Veterans and community members attended.

A small group of disabled veterans in attendance start a special fishing trip on Friday.