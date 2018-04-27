Clear

Local group taking part in 24 hour run for a good cause

A group in the Wabash Valley is in the midst of a 24-hour long run...and it's all benefitting a good cause.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 3:47 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 11:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group in the Wabash Valley is in the midst of a 24-hour long run...and it's all benefitting a good cause.

Scroll for more content...

33 TACP teams around the world are taking part in the challenge.

That includes "Team Indiana" running at Hawthorne Park in Vigo County.

TACP stands for Tactical Air Control Part Association.

It's a group helping military members and their families.

The run is about raising awareness for that mission.

The run lasts through 1:00 Friday afternoon.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It