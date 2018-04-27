Local group taking part in 24 hour run for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group in the Wabash Valley is in the midst of a 24-hour long run...and it's all benefitting a good cause.

Scroll for more content...

33 TACP teams around the world are taking part in the challenge.

That includes "Team Indiana" running at Hawthorne Park in Vigo County.

TACP stands for Tactical Air Control Part Association.

It's a group helping military members and their families.

The run is about raising awareness for that mission.

The run lasts through 1:00 Friday afternoon.

If you would like to donate, click here.