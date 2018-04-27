Local group hosts trivia night to help for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a night of fun, competition, and charity.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday, the League of Terre Haute sponsored its annual trivia night.

Organizations sponsored tables to compete for bragging rights...and the winning trophy.

They answered questions on several trivia topics ranging from music to sports.

They also held a live auction and a 50/50 drawing.

All together, they raised over $2,000.

That money will go toward the league's platform, which is to provide clothing and dental care for Terre Haute children in need.