Clear

Local group hosts trivia night to help for a good cause

It was a night of fun, competition, and charity.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 10:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a night of fun, competition, and charity.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday, the League of Terre Haute sponsored its annual trivia night.

Organizations sponsored tables to compete for bragging rights...and the winning trophy.

They answered questions on several trivia topics ranging from music to sports.

They also held a live auction and a 50/50 drawing.

All together, they raised over $2,000.

That money will go toward the league's platform, which is to provide clothing and dental care for Terre Haute children in need.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It