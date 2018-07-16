Local group holds vigil in remembrance of gun violence victims

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been five months since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In Terre Haute, a local group made sure the victims were not forgotten.

Terre Haute Teens For Action hosted a vigil on Saturday night.

That's where they read the names of the victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The names of victims from other shootings throughout the United States were also mentioned.

Organizers said they were making a point to remember them instead of the shooter.

"It's important that we remember their names because gun violence is only prevented once we remember those who have lost their lives to this," said Co-Founder Caitlyn Cantrell.

Terre Haute Teens For Action will host a "die-in" on Monday morning. It will take place at 10 a.m. outside Representative Larry Bucshon's office.

Organizers said the event is to demand action against gun violence.