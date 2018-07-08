Local group holds fundraiser for CODA

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Money will help a local group support victims of terrible crimes.

Scroll for more content...

The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS hosted a fundraiser on Saturday.

People could play games, jump around in a bounce house and cool off with a little fun at the dunking booth.

Organizers hoped to raise awareness for domestic violence and sexual assault.

Money raised will benefit the Council On Domestic Abuse, or CODA.