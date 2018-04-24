Clear

Local group holds a forum to let you meet candidates

On Monday night, you had a chance to meet some of the candidates of next month's primary election in Indiana.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 9:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday night, you had a chance to meet some of the candidates of next month's primary election in Indiana.

Scroll for more content...

Indivisible Indiana 8th District put on a meet the candidates forum.

It happened at the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Terre Haute.

It included county commissioners, council members, township trustees, and more.

They introduced themselves...and then spoke to voters.

Organizers say events like these are very important during election season.

"It's a wonderful experience to support people as they're getting involved in the process and to really just hear what they have to say," Dawn Carlson said.

The primary election in Indiana will be on May 8th.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It