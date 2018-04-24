Local group holds a forum to let you meet candidates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday night, you had a chance to meet some of the candidates of next month's primary election in Indiana.

Indivisible Indiana 8th District put on a meet the candidates forum.

It happened at the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Terre Haute.

It included county commissioners, council members, township trustees, and more.

They introduced themselves...and then spoke to voters.

Organizers say events like these are very important during election season.

"It's a wonderful experience to support people as they're getting involved in the process and to really just hear what they have to say," Dawn Carlson said.

The primary election in Indiana will be on May 8th.