Local group helps students with the start of the school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The start of the school year can be a real struggle for food for some local college students.
That's why Indiana State University is reaching out to help.
Faculty and staff at ISU are set to celebrate the start of school with a kick-off event.
Part of that event includes a food drive for United Campus Ministries.
The organization provides a food pantry available to college students.
Britany Dean with the staff council told News 10 they've been helping raise money and food for the ministry for the last three years.
If you'd like to help, they accept non-perishable food items and money year around/
It's located on north 7th Street in Terre Haute.
