Local group gives away holiday baskets to help people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a lot of holiday giving in the Wabash Valley this time of year.

One local group is stepping up to feed families in need.

The "Silent Men" delivered meal baskets on Friday.

We caught up with them while they were loading up.

In total, 135 families received meat, produce, and other food.

The president of the group got emotional talking about how much this project means.

"You just don't know how many people in our community that just can't eat...and it makes your heart...and that's what it's all about," Steve Austin said.

The group will deliver the baskets on Saturday morning.

After that, the volunteers will enjoy a dinner of their own.