Local group getting set to mark milestone

January 20th marks the one year anniversary of the Woman's March on Washington.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 10:27 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 11:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many women in the U.S. will soon honor a milestone.

January 20th marks the one year anniversary of the Woman's March on Washington.

In honor of that anniversary, women in Indiana will march to the statehouse in Indianapolis.

It's called Power to the Polls.

News 10 spoke with organizers of the event who say it's just one way to reclaim their state.

"It's really for everyone. Women's March and our allies. Reclaiming our state. Saying we need t get involved in local politics. Our main message is register to vote. Get involved. Understand what's going on at the local level," Sister Barbara Battista, from Indiana Women's March said.

There is a bus that leaves Terre Haute for this event.

Tickets cost $34.

To learn more, click here.

