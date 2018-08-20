Local group gets ready for the election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just a few months away from the start of a new election season.

One local organization is getting a jump start...and they are doing it by educating voters.

On Monday, the 8th District hosted a training session for voters.

It happened at the First Universalist Congregation in Terre Haute.

Voters received instructions for registering and canvassing.

They also focused on boosting voter turnout.

Organizers say events like these are very important, especially leading up to the election.