Clear

Local group gets ready for the election

One local organization is getting a jump start...and they are doing it by educating voters.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just a few months away from the start of a new election season.

One local organization is getting a jump start...and they are doing it by educating voters.

On Monday, the 8th District hosted a training session for voters.

It happened at the First Universalist Congregation in Terre Haute.

Voters received instructions for registering and canvassing.

They also focused on boosting voter turnout.

Organizers say events like these are very important, especially leading up to the election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Keeping your stuff safe from lightning

Image

Walk for MS Event

Image

What is the Red Flag Law?

Image

El Nino, What Is It

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine