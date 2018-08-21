Local group celebrates women's rights

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26th, but the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana decided to celebrate on Tuesday.
The day is set aside to celebrate the anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
That amendment gave women the right to vote.
Equality Day celebrates female leaders from the past, present, and future.
The Girl Scouts presented The Women's Equality Day Luncheon Community Leader Award.
They honored Danielle Isbell, the director of The United Way for the Wabash Valley.
