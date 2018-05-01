Clear

Local grocery store teams with Terre Haute Humane Society

A local grocery store has partnered with the Terre Haute Humane Society to help our furry friends.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 7:37 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 10:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local grocery store has partnered with the Terre Haute Humane Society to help our furry friends.

During the month of May, Baesler's Market is holding a pet supply drive called "Drive for Paws."

Inside the store, you will find $5 and $10 grab and go donation sheets.

All you have to do is make the donation and Baesler's will deliver the items on the sheet at the end of May to the humane society.

On May 12th, Baesler's will be having a cookout with Pepsi Cream Floats.

The cookout will cost you $5, with all proceeds going to the humane society.

