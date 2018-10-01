Local girl travels to Washington D.C. advocating for those fighting childhood cancer

TEUTOPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)- It's a tough fight as one local girl who is currently facing stage IV Neuroblastoma cancer. She was diagnosed two years ago. A tumor, comparable to the size of a softball, was affecting her nervous system.

She's taking her voice all the way to The White House. Elizabeth Weidner, 14-years-old, is advocating for childhood cancer. We first introduced you to Weidner in May. That's when she received a letter of encouragement from President Donald Trump. The letter highlighted her bravery and dedication to fighting childhood cancer.

Since then, Weidner made a trip to Washington D.C. to make her voice heard.

"I am going to speak to them and talk to them as much as I can," Weidner said.

She is no stranger to the horrible disease.

"It's scary when you have to think about that kind of thing and you are only 14, "Weidner said.

In September, Weidner traveled to Washington D.C. She took part in the March to the Capitol, attended the Childhood Cancer Caucus, and spoke at CureFest.

"I don't necessarily want the praise. It's not, for the praise," she added. "It's for the little kids that are stuck in the hospital and cannot advocate for themselves."

She was a part of the first-ever externally-led FDA panel on chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in pediatrics. More than 100 survivors, caregivers, and medical professionals listened to the stories and experiences of kids currently facing cancer.

"You can't put the same drugs that you have on an adult on a child," Weidner said. "because everything else will become more aggressive on us {young patients}."

The purpose of the event was to better understand the impact that current medical treatments cause on young patients. From Chemotherapy, Weidner says she has experienced first-hand slight hearing loss and memory challenges.

"It's been difficult, but you know what, I am just pushing through," she said.

As an advocate and a fighter, she says she is not giving up.

"It's just like the ripple effect," Weidner said. "If I speak to one person, then they will speak to another person, and they will speak tto another person."

The childhood cancer STAR Act is now fully funded. It's a law that will help kids with cancer and will help childhood cancer survivors live longer, healthier lives.