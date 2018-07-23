Local girl gets special send-off ahead of Make-A-Wish trip

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local girl's wish is granted!

Trinity Rector is from Clinton, Indiana.

She was diagnosed with bone cancer about a year ago.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, she's preparing for a special trip to Alaska. After coming close to getting her leg amputated, Make-A-Wish bumped her up on the list.

Sunday, friends and family gathered to give her a special send-off before her big trip.

"I've been wanting to go zip lining so bad," said Trinity, "So hopefully I get to do that!"

Trinity will leave for Alaska in a few days. She'll be gone for almost a week.