Local girl gets special send-off ahead of Make-A-Wish trip

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local girl's wish is granted!
Trinity Rector is from Clinton, Indiana.
She was diagnosed with bone cancer about a year ago.
Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, she's preparing for a special trip to Alaska. After coming close to getting her leg amputated, Make-A-Wish bumped her up on the list.
Sunday, friends and family gathered to give her a special send-off before her big trip.
"I've been wanting to go zip lining so bad," said Trinity, "So hopefully I get to do that!"
Trinity will leave for Alaska in a few days. She'll be gone for almost a week.
