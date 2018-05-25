Clear

Local gas prices higher than the national average as Memorial Day weekend kicks off

If you plan on hitting the road this weekend, you are not alone.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 3:39 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The unofficial start to summer is here.

If you plan on hitting the road this weekend, you are not alone.

LINK | CHECK OUT GAS PRICES HERE

According to AAA, a record-breaking 42 million people are expected to travel over the next few days.

Prices at the pump are also on the rise.

AAA reports the national average price for gas on Friday is $2.96.

The average in Indiana and Illinois is higher, at more than $3.00.

Law enforcement agencies across the country will be out in force looking for impaired drivers and those not wearing seatbelts.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It