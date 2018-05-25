Local gas prices higher than the national average as Memorial Day weekend kicks off

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The unofficial start to summer is here.
If you plan on hitting the road this weekend, you are not alone.
According to AAA, a record-breaking 42 million people are expected to travel over the next few days.
Prices at the pump are also on the rise.
AAA reports the national average price for gas on Friday is $2.96.
The average in Indiana and Illinois is higher, at more than $3.00.
Law enforcement agencies across the country will be out in force looking for impaired drivers and those not wearing seatbelts.
