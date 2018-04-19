Local fraternity using solar panels to power parts of their house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday is Earth Day and a local fraternity is doing its part to help the environment.

Pi Kappa Kappa installed solar panels...75 of them to be exact.

The panels are on top of the organization's new fraternity house near campus.

They are working to find ways to lessen their footprint.

Right now, the solar energy helps power the outdoor lights and educational area in the house.

The group hopes to eventually install enough panels to power the entire facility.