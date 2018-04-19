Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Local fraternity using solar panels to power parts of their house

Sunday is Earth Day and a local fraternity is doing its part to help the environment.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 9:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday is Earth Day and a local fraternity is doing its part to help the environment.

Scroll for more content...

Pi Kappa Kappa installed solar panels...75 of them to be exact.

The panels are on top of the organization's new fraternity house near campus.

They are working to find ways to lessen their footprint.

Right now, the solar energy helps power the outdoor lights and educational area in the house.

The group hopes to eventually install enough panels to power the entire facility.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Freeze Warning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It