Local fraternity set to hold fundraiser to raise money for homeless shelter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fraternity is raising money for a homeless shelter in Terre Haute.

The Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at Indiana State University is hosting 'Pikes for Change.'

The event kicked off with pies to the face.

The Pikes are raising money for Bethany House's Christmas Store.

Organizers say they are proud of the outcome.

"It's a lot of stress to begin with...but the end result is overcoming, just knowing that you've had an impact on so many families lives. It is honestly what being a Pike is all about," Blake Kinsel told us.

You can find them at Dede Plaza on Wednesday and Thursday. They will be spending the night there to show support for those who are homeless.

To learn more about the Bethany House, click here.