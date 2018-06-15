Local foster store continues helping families but in need of volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In the Wabash Valley there are roughly 300 kids in the foster system. Half of those kids have no relatives to go to.

Scroll for more content...

Chinoah Johnson has been a foster parent for some of these kids in need. For three years she has been helping kids that are in need of a new home, but with each phone call, she's prepared for the issues that could lie ahead.

"It’s can be very stressful especially when you get a call and they need you to pick up the child within the next hour or so. Your scrambling thinking what do I need, how do I get there, how do I get someone to come watch my kids while I go get a new kid and it can be very stressful," said Johnson.

That's why she comes to Borrowed Hearts on a weekly basis to shop or help. It's a shop for foster families providing clothes, toys, and other needs.

LINK | BORROWED HEARTS ON FACEBOOK

Bev Merritt is the President of the Borrowed Hearts of District 8. Merritt says so far since its grand opening in the Life Center in Terre Haute, they have made quite the difference.

"And so because of them just in 2018 we've helped a hundred and twenty-five kids just out of the life center," said Merritt.

They currently have plenty of donations but right now they are in need of two things. Volunteers and storage containers for clothes.

The store says they aren't looking for people to work full time. Just enough to help whenever they have a chance.

"We encourage families to volunteer and they can bring their children if they're old enough to help sort and we've just got lots of work and lots of jobs. We've got toys they can go through for us," said Merritt.

LINK | BORROWED HEARTS FOUNDATION

Borrowed hearts do have future goals to expand their operation as well as inspire others to become foster parents themselves. Johnson hopes people will volunteer a little of their time first to help those who are in need.

"I know what it’s like to stress over resources and financial situations but you also want to open your heart and your home. So this basically helps me help more," said Johnson.

Now if you would like to learn more about the facility or volunteering there check out their facebook page here.